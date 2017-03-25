Montreal - Canada and France will issue postage stamps commemorating the battle of Vimy Ridge, a century after Canadians captured the escarpment in a key World War I offensive, officials from both cou ...
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia and 12 other countries have joined the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), AIIB said on Thursday, March 23, bringing its total membership to 70, Reuters ...
LOS ANGELES - Worldwide movie ticket sales increased by 1 percent to a record $38.6 billion in 2016 as theaters in the United States and Canada rung up higher sales and overseas returns were flat, ac ...
MIAMI -- DeMar DeRozan scored 40 points, and the Toronto Raptors rallied from an early 15-point deficit to defeat the Miami Heat 101-84 Thursday night.DeRozan shot 14 of 25 from the field and 12 of ...
TORONTO -- William Nylander had a goal and assist to help the Toronto Maple Leafs earn a 4-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.The Maple Leafs center has registered a point in 10 ...
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Roman Polak has been suspended for two games by the NHL on Thursday for boarding Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand.The incident occurred one minute into ...
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Leo Komarov, Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Nazem Kadri and Nikita Zaitsev scored goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs continued their late-season push toward the playoffs with a 5 ...
TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs appear to be a team on the rise as they try not only to secure a playoff spot but also improve their seeding.They accomplished a little of both Wednesday night in ...
WASHINGTON, U.S. - After the planned vote on the GOP health care bill was postponed abruptly by House Republican leaders on Thursday - Donald Trump has made his stance clear.The President, w
Jon Favreau's The Jungle Book is being described as a live-action updating of Disney's 1967 classic animated film, and that description is both testament to how well the film works and how thoroughly blurred the divide between the "real" and the computer-generated has become
